Tolga Archıtects

Tolga Architects is an Istanbul based architectural design and consultancy firm that aims to provide innovative, creative and original solutions within the optimum financial budget by evaluating the design concept that it deals with the required program, environmental data and production process.

Each project has specific contextual requirements about land and material according to the environment and culture it belongs. We believe that to consider our surroundings and our planet during combining the expectations of the client with these requirements is a significant approach to create a permanent value and societal paradigm.