Tolga Archıtects
Mimarlar İstanbul
    Rolex Suadiye
    Bakü S House
    Lagun E House
    Adatarım Farm Administrative and Accommodation Buildings
    Rolex İstinye Park
    Baku Bus Station
    Tolga Architects is an Istanbul based architectural design and consultancy firm that aims to provide innovative, creative and original solutions within the optimum financial budget by evaluating the design concept that it deals with the required program, environmental data and production process.

    Each project has specific contextual requirements about land and material according to the environment and culture it belongs. We believe that to consider our surroundings and our planet during combining the expectations of the client with these requirements is a significant approach to create a permanent value and societal paradigm.

    Hizmetler
    • Mimari Tasarım I Proje I Uygulama
    • İç Mimari Tasarım I Uygulama
    Hizmet alanları
    • Türkiye
    • Avrupa
    • Asya
    • Amerika
    • Afrika
    Adres
    Yıldız Posta Cad. – Müşir Abdullah Sk. – Emekli Subay Evleri – 39.Blok D:6 – Esentepe Şişli
    34394 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2123474575 tolgaarchitects.com
