Neis Marble
Taş, Kaldırım Döşeme & Betonlar Denizli
    • DOĞAL TAŞ

    As a manufacturer and a direct exporter company, Neis Marble is one  of the leaders dedicated to high quality in the natural stone market. We select  the finest quality stones, process and offer them to our customers with the wide  range of selections.
                  We are specialized in the  production of the finest travertine in Denizli Region,  Turkey. Our experience of processing and manufacturing  stone products is more than 15 years in this industry. Except travertine, we  are able to supply our customers with marble and limestone. There is always a  wide range of our products to please our customers.

    Hizmetler
    TRAVERTEN VE MERMER PLAKA-FAYANS ÜRETİMİ
    Hizmet alanları
    Denizli ve DOĞAL TAŞ/İNŞAAT
    Adres
    ASMALIEVLER MAH. BASMA SANAYİ CAD. ESKİ EMSAN İÇİ
    20070 Denizli
    Türkiye
    +90-5327473778 www.neismarble.com
