As a manufacturer and a direct exporter company, Neis Marble is one of the leaders dedicated to high quality in the natural stone market. We select the finest quality stones, process and offer them to our customers with the wide range of selections.

We are specialized in the production of the finest travertine in Denizli Region, Turkey. Our experience of processing and manufacturing stone products is more than 15 years in this industry. Except travertine, we are able to supply our customers with marble and limestone. There is always a wide range of our products to please our customers.