AskerMekanı
Tekstil & Kaplamalar Ankara
    • http://www.askermekani.com, AskerMekanı AskerMekanı Endüstriyel Sergi Alanları
    http://www.askermekani.com

    Since its foundation with its dynamic and experienced staff, its structure consisting of Sales, Technical Service, Finance and Corporate Communication Departments, which has adopted customer satisfaction as its principle, has been successful projects. With its mission of being a solid and fast stepping forward in the material industry and being the pioneer of changes and developments in technology, adding innovations to the product range. Our products and services continuously improve our quality and provide the best customer satisfaction.

    Hizmetler
    • Çok geniş Askeri malzeme Dağcılık
    • kampçılık ürün yalpazesiyle (Dağcılık ve trekking botları
    • sırt çantaları
    • uyku tulumları ve çadırlar
    • el ve kafa fenerleri
    • çorap
    • eldiven ve bere-kepler
    • bastonlar
    • termos-bardak ve şişeler
    • camel bagler
    • ocaklar
    • tırmanış malzemeleri
    • dağcılık -trekking ve şehir giysileri
    • her türlü bıçak -çakı -penseli toollar
    • kene kovucular
    • GPS ler ve telsizler
    • Saatler
    • Elektronik Malzemeler
    • vb… ) siz değerli müşterilerimize hizmet vermektedir.
    Hizmet alanları
    • askeri taktik ürünler
    • av ve kamp malzemeleri
    Adres
    gmk bulvari anadolu carsi no:50
    06075 Ankara
    Türkiye
    +90-3122299890 www.askermekani.com
    Değerlendirmeler

    Furkan
    Genelde kapalı ama 4 5 tane daha dükkan var ilerisinde.
    11 ay önce
    Şuura Basan
    Alınması gereken her şey mevcut fiyatlar ideal
    8 ay önce
    deniz karaman
    KESİNLİKLE MALLARININ ARKASINDA DURMUYORLAR. GÜVENİLİR BİR YER DEĞİL. AYRICA TELEFONDA KONUŞMA TARZINDAN BİLE KABA VE ATARLI BİRİSİ OLDUĞUNU ANLAŞILIYOR.
    yaklaşık 2 ay önce
