lamina stone
Karo, Taş & Tezgâhlar Afyonkarahisar
    LAMINA STONE

    WHAT DO WE PRODUCE AND DO?

    Lamina Stone is a leader marble producer with regard to customer-based, appropriate to special purposes and high quality composite light marbles. Its main purpose is to produce a single, light, durable composite marble panel by laminating natural stone with appropriate technological supporting products, and to integrate these light durable marble panels to construction and design sectors. It turns the local or imported natural stones such as marble, travertine, limestone, onyx and granite into composite natural stone panels, which are appropriate to its environment, light, durable and transparent, by laminating them with aluminum, honeycomb, aluminum composite and glass. We provide a wide range of products, product concepts and present technical services to the construction sector and architectural design sector with our composite natural stone panels. We have been innovative, creative and leading with our adequate knowledge and technological possibilities in natural stone from product to service and from producing separate solution for each project to application phase by providing our composite light marble panels to meet with its customers.

    Hizmetler
    • LAMINA STONE® is a leading marble panel brand with technological
    • innovative and design focus on laminated natural stones. Lamina Stone® offers more design freedom with its innovative products
    Hizmet alanları
    • natural stone laminated with aluminum honeycomb
    • AFYONKARAHİSAR
    Adres
    AFYONKARAHİSAR ORGANİZE SANAYİ BÖLGESİ 1 CADDE 10.SOKAK
    03030 Afyonkarahisar
    Türkiye
    +90-5412030349 www.laminastone.com.tr
