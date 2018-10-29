현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Heritage Nomadic Art Gallery
Tasarımcılar İstanbul
    Heritage Nomadic Art Gallery has been operating in Istanbul since 1985 by Hasan and Ugur Karaca brother’s team. We specialize in exclusive new and old nomadic rugs, vintage Turkish rugs, Turkish kilims, textiles and other authentic tribal crafts which are sourced directly from all over Turkey and Central Asia.

    We aim to price our collection items such that we hope you will find them very reasonable. Our mission is to enable the rediscovery of the Turkish and Central Asian regions which are renowned for having one of the oldest weaving and crafting cultures in the world and which have been admired and respected for centuries. Heritage is split into two levels. We have dedicated the ground floor display area to the latest of the various collections that are sourced from all around the world and our exclusive nomadic antique rugs collection. The first floor is where we showcase handicrafts and textiles designed by the nomadic and tribal regions. As well as providing textiles, rugs and handicrafts we also offer a restoration and washing service and access to master restorers. We hope you will take the opportunity to visit us and be tempted by the items in our online collection at turkishrugs.net web site.

    Hizmetler
    • Free Shipping Worlwide
    • Rug Repairs
    • Rug Cleaning
    • Customer Stisfaction
    • Custome Rugs
    Hizmet alanları
    International customer service
    Şirket ödülleri
    2015 – Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence2016 – Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence
    Adres
    Heritage Nomadic Art Gallery Caferiye Sok. No : 1 Sultanahmet
    34400 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5531269497 www.kilimnation.com
