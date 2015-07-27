현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

BURCU FLOORING
Zemin Döşemecileri Istanbul
Hizmetler

  • Construction - Building

    • SPECIAL EDITION PARQUET, BURCU FLOORING BURCU FLOORING Duvar & ZeminDuvar & Zemin Kaplamaları Ahşap Ahşap rengi
    SPECIAL EDITION PARQUET

    We are covering too much space it have been 25 years ..  
    Burcu carpet&parquet was established in 1986. Our company has become one of premiere providers of flooring materials, designs and installations.We carry composite decking,wood decking,hardwood, laminates and more, specially for contrat market like hotels, restaurants,offices,airports. We have grown from our humble beginnings to experienced technicians, installers, and quality control agents. We supply a wide selection of flooring products to ensure that we are able to offer competitive pricing and great design. We are able to fulfill all of the flooring specifications stipulated by project architects, designers and decorators. Here are some of our bussines partners Deck : sundeck – teak decking Solid wood and engineered flooring:Barlinek,Meister,Şerifoğlu Laminates : Balterio, Tarkett,Meister,Moonloc GYM Parquets : Tarkett,Junkers Contrat carpets : Samur Halı,Dinarsu halı,Associated weawers, ITC carpets(Belgium),Halbmond(germany) Carpet tiles : Samur – Balsan (France) Modulyss – Contess(Belgium) Woven carpets: Angora carpets, bahariye carpets Raised flooring : catena-cbi europa (Italy)

    Hizmet alanları
    Construction – Building
    Şirket ödülleri
    • http://www.burcuparke.com/referanslar
    • 2013 – ITKIB DATABESE : AMONG TOP 1000 COMPANIES IN TURKEY EXPORT.
    Adres
    Bagdat Caddesi Numara: 157/4 Selamicesme 34738 Kadikoy / ISTANBUL
    34738 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2165501016 www.burcuparke.com/index.php?route=common/home
    Değerlendirmeler

    Moto Adrenalin
    Güzel hizmet. güler yüzlü bilgili personel, tavsiye ederim
    9 ay önce
    Ömer Sadıkoğlu
    yaklaşık 3 yıl önce
    yavuz mustafa kaya
    2 yıldan fazla önce
