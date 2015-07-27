BURCU FLOORING

We are covering too much space it have been 25 years ..

Burcu carpet&parquet was established in 1986. Our company has become one of premiere providers of flooring materials, designs and installations.We carry composite decking,wood decking,hardwood, laminates and more, specially for contrat market like hotels, restaurants,offices,airports. We have grown from our humble beginnings to experienced technicians, installers, and quality control agents. We supply a wide selection of flooring products to ensure that we are able to offer competitive pricing and great design. We are able to fulfill all of the flooring specifications stipulated by project architects, designers and decorators. Here are some of our bussines partners Deck : sundeck – teak decking Solid wood and engineered flooring:Barlinek,Meister,Şerifoğlu Laminates : Balterio, Tarkett,Meister,Moonloc GYM Parquets : Tarkett,Junkers Contrat carpets : Samur Halı,Dinarsu halı,Associated weawers, ITC carpets(Belgium),Halbmond(germany) Carpet tiles : Samur – Balsan (France) Modulyss – Contess(Belgium) Woven carpets: Angora carpets, bahariye carpets Raised flooring : catena-cbi europa (Italy)