The concept of 360 Istanbul is an artful combination of four core elements;

CUISINE, ENTERTAINMENT, VIBE and AMBIANCE. All elements are developed with the experience and knowledge of 360 Entertainment Group’s professional team. While all of these elements are critical for a memorable restaurant experience and the highest level of guest satisfaction, these elements have the same level of importance and coexist in harmony. CUISINE: Creative food and beverage menu with the highest standards of quality. ENTERTAINMENT: A cutting edge, diversified and exciting entertainment program. VIBE: Stands for the vibrant, energy, fun and soul of the team that delivers worldclass service the 360istanbul way. AMBIANCE: A culinary delight with a spectacular landscape view of Istanbul combined with music and extraordinary interior design