현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
360istanbul
Genel İşyerleri İstanbul
Genel Bakış 3Projeler (3) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (0)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • 360 Beyoglu, 360istanbul 360istanbul Ticari alanlar
    360 Beyoglu, 360istanbul 360istanbul Asyatik Stadyumlar
    360 Beyoglu, 360istanbul 360istanbul Asyatik Stadyumlar
    +2
    360 Beyoglu
    360 Istanbul East, 360istanbul 360istanbul Ticari alanlar
    360 Istanbul East, 360istanbul 360istanbul Ticari alanlar
    360 Istanbul East, 360istanbul 360istanbul Ticari alanlar
    +3
    360 Istanbul East
    360 Istanbul Suada, 360istanbul 360istanbul Ticari alanlar
    360 Istanbul Suada, 360istanbul 360istanbul Ticari alanlar
    360 Istanbul Suada, 360istanbul 360istanbul Ticari alanlar
    +4
    360 Istanbul Suada

    The concept of 360 Istanbul is an artful combination of four core elements; 

    CUISINE, ENTERTAINMENT, VIBE and AMBIANCE. All elements are developed with the experience and knowledge of 360 Entertainment Group’s professional team. While all of these elements are critical for a memorable restaurant experience and the highest level of guest satisfaction, these elements have the  same level of importance and coexist in harmony.   CUISINE: Creative food and beverage menu with the highest standards of quality.   ENTERTAINMENT: A cutting edge, diversified and exciting entertainment program.   VIBE: Stands for the vibrant, energy, fun and soul of the team that delivers worldclass service the  360istanbul way.   AMBIANCE: A culinary delight with a spectacular landscape view of Istanbul combined with music and  extraordinary interior design

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    MIsır Apt. No.163 / 8 İSTİKLAL caddesi Beyoğlu
    34430 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5336910360 www.360istanbul.com
      Add SEO element