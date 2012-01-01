Construction & Consultancy Turkey Investments (CCT Investments) is a real estate marketing and investment consultancy company in Turkey, which bridges Turkish developers and international investors around the world. It was established to offer trusted and best-in-class service in the real estate sector, which opened its doors to foreign investment on the heels of the new Real Estate Law in May 2012.

CCT Investments fulfills the need for transparent and reliable consultancy, brought about by the increasing demand from prospective clients worldwide. It provides guidance for investors and marketing support for reputable construction companies, given its remarkable know-how and solid experience in the real estate market.

CCT Investments specializes in residential units, lands and commercial properties mainly in Istanbul, as well as other cities in Turkey. With its wide portfolio and exceptional guidance, CCT Investments guarantees the best property that matches its clients’ requirements, regardless of the budget.

At CCT Investments, buying property is not the end of the relationship with its clients. It also offers an extensive after sales service, persistent support and follow ups, and a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of purchasing property in Turkey. Clients can expect a friendly treatment and a long-term relationship that will help them achieve great satisfaction and a high return on investment.

CCT Investments is registered in the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce and is part of the Tekin Group Companies, which has presence in the textile, construction and real estate markets for over 30 years.