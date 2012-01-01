현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

CCT INVESTMENTS
Emlakçılar Istanbul
    Construction & Consultancy Turkey Investments (CCT Investments) is a real estate marketing and investment consultancy company in Turkey, which bridges Turkish developers and international investors around the world. It was established to offer trusted and best-in-class service in the real estate sector, which opened its doors to foreign investment on the heels of the new Real Estate Law in May 2012.

    CCT Investments fulfills the need for transparent and reliable consultancy, brought about by the increasing demand from prospective clients worldwide. It provides guidance for investors and marketing support for reputable construction companies, given its remarkable know-how and solid experience in the real estate market.

     CCT Investments specializes in residential units, lands and commercial properties mainly in Istanbul, as well as other cities in Turkey. With its wide portfolio and exceptional guidance, CCT Investments guarantees the best property that matches its clients’ requirements, regardless of the budget. 

    At CCT Investments, buying property is not the end of the relationship with its clients. It also offers an extensive after sales service, persistent support and follow ups, and a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of purchasing property in Turkey. Clients can expect a friendly treatment and a long-term relationship that will help them achieve great satisfaction and a high return on investment.  

    CCT Investments is registered in the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce and is part of the Tekin Group Companies, which has presence in the textile, construction and real estate markets for over 30 years.

    Hizmetler
    real estate
    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    Buyukdere Cad. Meydan Sok. No:1 Beybi Giz Plaza Kat:15 Maslak
    34398 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2129700655 www.cctinvestments.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Raul Pulido
    Harika servis. İhtiyacınız olan tüm bilgileri verir.
    7 yıldan fazla önce
    Mert Erkal
    İstanbul ile ilgili gayrimenkul yatırımlarında uzmandırlar. Yabancı arkadaşlarımdan biri hizmetlerinden çok memnun.
    6 yıldan fazla önce
    Enes Zengin
    Birçok soruyu cevapladılar ve çok kibardılar. İlginiz için çok teşekkür ederim.
    7 yıldan fazla önce
