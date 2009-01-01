현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
Pimodek Mimari Tasarım – Uygulama
Mimarlar Istanbul
Genel Bakış 3Projeler (3) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (5)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • ERTÜRK TEKSTİL SHOWROOM, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Ofis Alanları & Mağazalar
    ERTÜRK TEKSTİL SHOWROOM, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Ofis Alanları & Mağazalar
    ERTÜRK TEKSTİL SHOWROOM, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Ofis Alanları & Mağazalar
    +9
    ERTÜRK TEKSTİL SHOWROOM
    KUMBURGAZ'DA VİLLA, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Kırsal Bahçe
    KUMBURGAZ'DA VİLLA, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Kırsal Bahçe
    KUMBURGAZ'DA VİLLA, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Kırsal Bahçe
    +17
    KUMBURGAZ'DA VİLLA
    Çamlıca'da Villa, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Modern Garaj / Hangar
    Çamlıca'da Villa, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Modern Garaj / Hangar
    Çamlıca'da Villa, Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Pimodek Mimari Tasarım - Uygulama Modern Garaj / Hangar
    +17
    Çamlıca'da Villa

    Pimodek is an architectural studio that carries out the design and construction processes in cooperation. The office which has 35 years of experience in architectural practice is located in İstanbul Maçka and the construction workshop is ongoing its facilities in İstanbul Hasköy.

    Pimodek Architectural Design Studio, founded in 1980 by Hasan Basri Hamulu (MSc Arch), stands out with restoration and urban design projects as well as many residential, commercial and public projects. 

    Hasan Basri Hamulu who was born in 1952 in Sivas Divriği, graduated from Istanbul Technical University Architecture Department in the year 1980. In 1982, he earned his master’s degree in department of “Industrialized Construction Systems” from the same faculty.

    H. Basri Hamulu who have completed many architectural, interior design projects and construction works around the world in his professional life, is a member of Istanbul SMD (Istanbul Association of Architects).

    Hamulu is the curator and designer of “The Gates of Paradise, The Great Mosque and Hospital at Divriği’’ Photograph Exhibition has been exhibited in many cities at home and abroad since 2009, mentioning the Portals of Divriği Complex which takes place in UNESCO World Heritage List. Besides, the architect continues urban design and restoration projects of Sivas Divriği which he has been working on for so long.

    Hizmetler
    Mimari Proje ve uygulama
    Hizmet alanları
    Proje, Mimari, ve uygulama
    Adres
    Vişnezade Mahallesi / Maçka
    34357 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2122606380 www.pimodek.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Ayse Tugce Pinar
    2 yıldan fazla önce
    didem akın
    2 yıldan fazla önce
    selçuk S
    2 yıldan fazla önce
    Tüm 5 değerlendirmelerini göster
      Add SEO element