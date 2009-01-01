Pimodek Mimari Tasarım – Uygulama

Pimodek is an architectural studio that carries out the design and construction processes in cooperation. The office which has 35 years of experience in architectural practice is located in İstanbul Maçka and the construction workshop is ongoing its facilities in İstanbul Hasköy.

Pimodek Architectural Design Studio, founded in 1980 by Hasan Basri Hamulu (MSc Arch), stands out with restoration and urban design projects as well as many residential, commercial and public projects.

Hasan Basri Hamulu who was born in 1952 in Sivas Divriği, graduated from Istanbul Technical University Architecture Department in the year 1980. In 1982, he earned his master’s degree in department of “Industrialized Construction Systems” from the same faculty.

H. Basri Hamulu who have completed many architectural, interior design projects and construction works around the world in his professional life, is a member of Istanbul SMD (Istanbul Association of Architects).

Hamulu is the curator and designer of “The Gates of Paradise, The Great Mosque and Hospital at Divriği’’ Photograph Exhibition has been exhibited in many cities at home and abroad since 2009, mentioning the Portals of Divriği Complex which takes place in UNESCO World Heritage List. Besides, the architect continues urban design and restoration projects of Sivas Divriği which he has been working on for so long.