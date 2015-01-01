현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Alaçatı Wood
Mobilya & Aksesuarlar İzmir
    AWMKF04-ALAÇATI WOOD MASA, Alaçatı Wood
    AWMKF04-ALAÇATI WOOD MASA

    We are Alacati wood, Established  2015.  We have a team of designers, architects and experienced carpenters  who works at 11 000 sq feet closed and over 56 000 sq feet  open privately owned area located in Çeşme/Turkey. Since we obtain locally for about 12 different types of trees  (olive tree, walnut, chestnut, cherry, oak etc. ) our belief is  that we can offer many varities of quality furniture and accessories  with reasonable prices. Please do not hesitate to contact us to observe and experience  some of our works.

    Hizmet alanları
    İZMİR
    Adres
    Nohut Alan Çıkışı Germiyan Yolu Üstü Çeşme, İzmir
    35240 İzmir
    Türkiye
    +90-5308218528 www.alacatiwood.com
