Doğa Gıda Tarımsal Üretim LTD

DOGA PEYZAJ LTD. was established in 1989.We supply landscaping and a range of superb quality plants,shrubs,seeds,flowers in our two production centers where locate in Adapazarı(Pamukova) and Yalova.

In our company,annual production is that more than 1 million seedlings and plants.Moreover,we do landscape and decorations around of buildings.Established in Turkey which is one of the first e-commerce site ornamental plant seedlings and saplings driven by our B2C understanding has achieved a great success.Since 1989,we have increased our product capacity and have developed for years throughout Balkans,Caucasian,Middle East.Some of them in our export which are Bulgaria,Georgia,North Iraq,Greece,Qatar,Libya,Cyprus, Uzbekistan,Arabia Emirates,Romania,Turkmenistan...