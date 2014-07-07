현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Doğa Gıda Tarımsal Üretim LTD
Bahçe Ürünleri Merkez
    • MSerin Villa, Doğa Gıda Tarımsal Üretim LTD Doğa Gıda Tarımsal Üretim LTD Akdeniz Balkon, Veranda & Teras
    MSerin Villa, Doğa Gıda Tarımsal Üretim LTD Doğa Gıda Tarımsal Üretim LTD Akdeniz Bahçe
    MSerin Villa

    DOGA PEYZAJ LTD. was established in 1989.We supply landscaping and a range of superb quality plants,shrubs,seeds,flowers in our two production centers where locate in Adapazarı(Pamukova) and Yalova.

                      In our company,annual production is that more than 1 million seedlings and plants.Moreover,we do landscape and decorations around of buildings.Established in Turkey which is one of the first e-commerce site ornamental plant seedlings and saplings driven by our B2C understanding has achieved a great success.Since 1989,we have increased our product capacity and have developed for years throughout Balkans,Caucasian,Middle East.Some of them in our export which are Bulgaria,Georgia,North Iraq,Greece,Qatar,Libya,Cyprus, Uzbekistan,Arabia Emirates,Romania,Turkmenistan...

    Hizmetler
    • Çevre düzenleme
    • dekorasyon
    • bitkilendirme çalışmaları
    • dış mekan süs bitkileri ve aşılı meyve fidanları üretim ve satışı
    Hizmet alanları
    peyzaj ve merkez
    Adres
    Doğa Peyzaj, Bursa yolu 2. km
    77100 Merkez
    Türkiye
    +90-2268148777 www.dogapeyzaj.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Musine Sar
    6 yıldan fazla önce
    Fatih Kurtuluş Kuru
    neredeyse 2 yıl önce
    Doğa Peyzaj 1001fidan
    Fidanlik Asili meyve fidanlari Dis mekan sus bitkileri
    yaklaşık 7 yıl önce
