All our products and projects at Reformist Project are one of a kind.
We aim to find unique and high quality vintage pieces, to create new objects and spaces with great attention to details.
Apart from the products ready at our store, we also create custom made projects. Our customers feel free to contact with us for any variation of our products, and any needs of furniture & interior design.
- Hizmetler
- ürün / mobilya tasarım
- Proje
- Restorasyon
- iç mimarlık
- Mimarlık
- Hizmet alanları
- istanbul
- İzmir
- Bodrum / MUĞLA
- worldwide
- Adres
-
Vodina Caddesi 86/A Balat
34087 Istanbul
Türkiye
+90-5323475636 www.reformistproject.com