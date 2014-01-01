Ahmet Kasapoğlu Mobilya

INTRODUCTION Our company, having carried out furniture and decoration practices of many leisure and hospitality industry projects, hotels and residences, offices, shops as well as restaurants both in Turkey and in the world, has been endeavoring to manufacture the most distinctive, the securest and the best since 1971. PHILOSOPHY We are committed to maintaining a high standard furniture manufacturing with workmanship, experience, detail solution, modern technology and quality of material. PERSONNEL From start to finish we pride ourselves in offering a comlete service for the project and manufacturing process stages from relieve to mounting with our operations and management team. Our skilled Professional workforce posses decades of specialized industry experience in Turkey and overseas. MACHINE HALL We are constantly challenging ourselves to find a better way with the ultimate aim of perfection. Almost every year the company invests in new and sophisticated machinery. Thereby our facilities can keep up with the competitive environment of nowadays with computer-controlled machine line within the factory area of 14.000.m2 having a closed area of 10.000m2 in Antalya Organized Industrial Zone. With the latest technologies we are able to provide furniture and decoration of 250.000m2 a year. We solve every kind of furniture and decoration work with modern machine park of over 60 machines such as Biesse Stream Edge Banding Machine (2013), Celaschi Dopel (2013), Biesse Rover 5 axis CNC machining center (2013), Automatic Line Drilling Machine (2013, processing 14 pieces in a minute), Profile Winding Machine (2013), Alberti Cnc 4 Axis machining center, Scm Sigma Impact K 85 Panel Sizing Machine, Scm Nc Caliber Machine, Idm Edge Banding Machine, Weining Profimat 23 Automatic Profile Processing Machine, Italpres Brand Triple Layer Press Machine, Italpres Brand Collector, Italpres Brand Press Machine, Casati Guillotine Machine, Cooper Coated Sewing Machine, Melkuc Caliber Machine, Balestrini Team Machine, Scm Multiple Drilling Machine, Pade Male Routing Machine, Balestrini Oscillating Drilling Machines, Sicar Brand Shutter Machine, Holl-Zer Multiple Drilling Machine, Wagner Paint Pump, Balestrini Clone Milling Machine, Scm Angular Milling Curved Edge Banding Machine, Viet Opera 7 Sanding Machine (2014), Viet Opera 7 Calibrating Machine (2014), Kuper Veneer Finger Jointing and Joining Machine (2014), Biesse Rover B 5-Axis and Double Y-Axis/1667 (2015) MATERIAL The quality of the wood and auxiliary products together with rigorous workmanship are the important elements in furniture manufacturing and their total costs can affect up to twice as much compared to equivalent products. As Ahmet Kasapoğlu Furniture, we use products such as Çamsan MDF, extra class coating, extra class solid wood, adhesive group of German origin, polishing and painting group of Italian origin. Production processes have been specially planned, tooled and integrated to answer the need to work with a wide range of materials from solid woods to veneers and inlays, laminates and foils together with glass, mirror and metal. PACKING, TRANSPORT, DISTRIBUTION AND FITTING We often say there isn’t much point in making furniture that looks great in the factory unless we can maintain its beauty all the way to the project. That is why we pay so much attention to this area. We carefully wrap and pack each piece of furniture and label it with its destination, to ensure that we get it to the correct location on site. The furniture is stacked on pallets, shrink wrapped and banded to give maximum protection. Our fitting teams are expert at their jobs ensuring that the final product is installed with the care and skill that it deserves.

