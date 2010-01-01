ABOUT US..Name Design Studio, founded and designed in 2010 by an interior architect Jo Supara and Ali Tarakci, creates original, contemporary hand-crafted, bespoke, furniture and home accessories.Working from our studio in Istanbul, our pieces are made by hand and to order, designed and built to last with a timeless quality. Our design combines a style of artistic lines and form to detail and sensitivity of materials. We are happy to provide drawings and estimates for standard or bespoke pieces. As well as accommodating specific dimensions, configurations and finishes.We also do designing interior space and complete interior design service to suit for both residential and commercial environments. HOW TO BUY..

We sell our furniture direct to the public and to trade. Please visit our online shop on ETSY or our showroom in Istanbul Turkey.Once you have confirmed you would like to order, we will issue an invoice. Payments can be made through PayPal, bank transfer or by a cheque made payable to Name Design Studio.Leadtime is 2-3 weeks from order. We ship internationally and use first rate shippers. For international enquiries, we will require an address with a postcode in order to discuss delivery options and associated costs.