CTP Mühendislik

Cooling towers CTP Eng. Corp. is established to be business partner and technical adviser for firms which want engineering analysis and high quality.

We find a solution for existing or possible troubles by using high - technology; especially, in Turkey that is growing in industry. We perform a service as customer oriented in Turkey and near region in our proffesion. We can find reasonable solutions on the applications which need skilled labor and technical data with consulting and site engineers. The technical staff who have large background use updated technology to give high quality service. For many years, we have constructed water cooling tower by using GRP and PVC materials. We have not used wooden or metallic materials. We merit with our glory by technical knowledge and reasonable methods. We hope to give you a back when you need engineering... Sincerely. cooling tower