Tasarlıyorum Peyzaj Mimarlığı ve Tasarım Hizmetleri
Peyzaj Tasarımcıları İzmir
    İnciraltı EXPO Alanı, Tasarlıyorum Peyzaj Mimarlığı ve Tasarım Hizmetleri Tasarlıyorum Peyzaj Mimarlığı ve Tasarım Hizmetleri Ticari alanlar
    İnciraltı EXPO Alanı

    Tasarliyorum is a design studio which makes exterior and interior designs. It's created at 2010. Tasarlıyorum Design Studio finished over than 100 projects in 4 years period. Tasarliyorum is created by Landscape Architects. That is why, the working areas are mostly high scale exterior places. 

    We are so pleased to share some of our projects with you. Please visit our website if you want to see our other projects and learn more about us!

    Hizmetler
    • peyzaj tasarım
    • Peyzaj Mimarlığı
    • iç mekan tasarım
    • Mimari Görselleştirme
    • 3D Modelleme
    • animasyon
    Hizmet alanları
    • inşaat
    • peyzaj
    • Kentsel Tasarım
    • KENT MOBİLYALARI
    • İzmir
    Şirket ödülleri
    • İnciraltı Kentsel Tasarım Projesi – Sergi (Uluslararası Peyzaj Mimarlığı Bienali)
    • Curtea Veche Kabuk Önerisi – Sergi (Yapı Fuarı / İzmir)
    • Ödemiş Kültür Merkezi Dış Mekan İşlevlendirmesi – Sergi (Kent EXPO)
    • Ödemiş İnovatif Oluk Sistemi – Sergi (Kent EXPO)
    Adres
    Cevdet Bilsay Cad. No: 73
    35600 İzmir
    Türkiye
    +90-5373637281 www.tasarliyorum.org
