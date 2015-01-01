Futa Carpet

FUTA



A new Turkish breath in Auto-Tuft Carpet and Rugs Techology...

While FUTA was just a dream before its establishment, we only imagined that our custom-made carpets & rugs with a perfect quality play a part of the solution, combine with the ideas of interior designers, creators and architects and touch to the hospitality, retail, work space, residential and yacht projects etc.

FUTA Auto Tuft Carpet Company was found in 2015 with the background of 10 years production experience.

Our aim is to produce quality on time to present design beauty to your requests, to encounter the demands in the market with our particular technology which are our own made rbots and to be always prefend brand name in Auto Tuft Production Type for your projects.

So that even a small project excites and teaches us something new. We do not seperate the projects accordiing to its amount, either it is more or less.

Due to bespoke production, we do not have any limits regarding the colors, dimensions and quantities.

Architects and interior designers can easily find solutions to their designs and creations with our experienced design team's assistance starting from design, sampling and production.

In our production we use only Eco Friendly Natural Fibers, wool, tencel and pure silk.

FUTA is the first manufacturer using TENCEL yarn in Auto Tuft Carpet Manufacturing in Turkey.

This 100% Natural Fiber is made from eucalyptus tree and it is 100% Natural "Anti-Bacterial" Fiber.

Auto Tuft halı üretim teknolojisinde yeni bir soluk...

FUTA kuruluşundan önce henüz sadece bir hayal iken, mükemmel kalitede ürettiğimiz halı ve kilimlerimizin iç mimar, tasarımcı ve mimarların fikirleri ile kusursuz kombine olabilecek, bunun yanı sıra konaklama, ofisler, yerleşim merkezleri, yat projeleri ve perakende sektörlerine bir dokunuş olabileceğini ön görmekteydik.

Ve FUTA Auto Tuft Carpets and Rugs 2015 yılında 10 yılı aşkın bir birikim ve tecrübenin üzerine kuruldu.

Amacımız isteklerinize yönelik olarak güncel tasarım ve trendlerde kaliteli ürünler temin etmek, piyasa ihtiyaçlarını karşılamak ve bunun için teknoloji ve kendi üretimimiz on robotlarımızı gelişirmek, bu sayede de Auto Tuft projelerinizin tercih edilen markası haline gelmektir.

Küçük bir proje bile bizi heyecanlandırır ve ondan yeni bir şeyler öğreneceğimize inanırız. Asla projelerimizi büyüklük ve adetlerine göre sınıflandırmayız.

Butik anlayışımız nedeniyle renk, ölçü ve adet sınırlamamız yoktur.

Mimar, iç mimar ve tasarımcılar tecrübeli tasarım ekibimizin danışmanlığı ve desteği ile tasarımdan numuneye, alternatiflerden üretime kadar tüm aşamalarda kendi tasarımlarını tamamlayacak çözümlere kolayca ulaşabilirler.

Üretimimizde sadece doğa dostu malzemeler olan doğal fiber, yün, tencel ve saf ipek kullanmaktayız.

FUTA Auto Tuft halı üretiminde TENCEL kullanan Türkiye'deki ilk üreticidir.

Bu %100 doğal fiber okaliptüs ağacının yapraklarından üretilmekte olup %100 "anti-bakteriyel" bir fiberdir.