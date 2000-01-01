현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

OSO Mimarlık Tasarım
Mimarlar İstanbul
    OSO Architecture is an Istanbul-based architectural studio established by  Ozan Bayık,  Serhan Bayık and Okan Bayık in 2007. A strong emphasis is given to the critical design process within the studio; we resist predetermining architectural solutions to a client’s  brief prior to a through investigation of each project’s unique situation.

    Our  criteria  for design is to pay  close  attention  to contemporary  design methods,  new materials and the economic considerations  of  the  client. We  believe  that  a good  project  must  combine all  these  areas. Moreover,  the  most important thing for us is to look at a project from a new perspective.In order to achieve these aims, OSO Architecture has brought together three different professions; architecture, interior design and civil engineering. OSO  Architecture specialises in architecture, interior design and project management. Our aim is to create examples which are not only unique, but also combining efficiency, economy and design.

    Hizmet alanları
    İstanbul
    Adres
    ISKELE MEYDANI NO:6/1 ORTAKOY
    34347 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2123275135 osomimarlik.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Efe Korkut Kurt
    Kaliteli bir ekip, profesyonel ve nitelikli bir mimarlık ofisi.
    8 ay önce
    haldun tarık
    Şaşırtıcı mimari firma, akıllı ve fütüristik yaklaşım, ihtiyacınız olandan daha fazlasını elde edin
    neredeyse 2 yıl önce
    melahat tugen
    Projeleri çok başarılı ve kaliteli.
    2 yıldan fazla önce
