OSO Mimarlık Tasarım

OSO Architecture is an Istanbul-based architectural studio established by Ozan Bayık, Serhan Bayık and Okan Bayık in 2007. A strong emphasis is given to the critical design process within the studio; we resist predetermining architectural solutions to a client’s brief prior to a through investigation of each project’s unique situation.

Our criteria for design is to pay close attention to contemporary design methods, new materials and the economic considerations of the client. We believe that a good project must combine all these areas. Moreover, the most important thing for us is to look at a project from a new perspective.In order to achieve these aims, OSO Architecture has brought together three different professions; architecture, interior design and civil engineering. OSO Architecture specialises in architecture, interior design and project management. Our aim is to create examples which are not only unique, but also combining efficiency, economy and design.