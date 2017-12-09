현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

db interiors / db icmimarlık
İç Mimarlar Ankara
    Park Mozaik Evleri -Yasamkent

    We believe in our ability to build one of a kind, fully customized interiors for clients who appreciate the value of a full service design and build company. Whether it’s contemporary, character, craftsman, modern, west cost, eastern or your own unique style we can make it happen! Every one of our projects is built with its own unique taste and our clients’ dreams in mind.

    Hizmetler
    Our Services : Interior Design Projects Interior Design Construction Furniture Design Furniture Production Turn-Key Projects Project Management 3D Project or Furniture Modelling Technical Installations Project and Applications
    Hizmet alanları
    • Mimarlık – İç Mİmarlık-Mobilya-Projelendirme-Danısmanlık
    • Ankara
    Adres
    Kopça Sok. No: 57 Siteler
    06160 Ankara
    Türkiye
    +90-5319220224 www.dbicmimarlik.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Ali Tansu
    yaklaşık 3 yıl önce
    Turhan DÖNMEZ
    yaklaşık 3 yıl önce
    altuğ çelik
    Deneyimli, profesyonel ve içten bir hizmet teşekkür ederim. 👍
    yaklaşık 3 yıl önce
    Tüm 5 değerlendirmelerini göster
