db interiors / db icmimarlık

We believe in our ability to build one of a kind, fully customized interiors for clients who appreciate the value of a full service design and build company. Whether it’s contemporary, character, craftsman, modern, west cost, eastern or your own unique style we can make it happen! Every one of our projects is built with its own unique taste and our clients’ dreams in mind.
- Hizmetler
- Our Services : Interior Design Projects Interior Design Construction Furniture Design Furniture Production Turn-Key Projects Project Management 3D Project or Furniture Modelling Technical Installations Project and Applications
- Hizmet alanları
- Mimarlık – İç Mİmarlık-Mobilya-Projelendirme-Danısmanlık
- Ankara
- Adres
-
Kopça Sok. No: 57 Siteler
06160 Ankara
Türkiye
+90-5319220224 www.dbicmimarlik.com