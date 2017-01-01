Our team has over 14 years experience in this field . Since we have all been working in different companies from Middle East to USA , we decided to establish Orientalis Landscape in 2017.

In our team , we have landscape designers, urban planners and designers, architects , industrial engineers, interior designers and 3d visualisation experts.

Our Head office is in Izmir, Turkey and Branch office in Dubai.

Our aim is to provide an giving our best service of all about Landscape.

We build a reputation of providing a reliable and efficient service in the quality and prestigious area of landscape. The commitment to customer satisfaction is the essence of our business brand.