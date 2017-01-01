현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Orientalis
Peyzaj Mimarları Izmir
    Sharjah Konut Peyzaj Projesi

    Our team has over 14 years experience in this field . Since we have all been working in different companies from Middle East to USA , we decided to establish Orientalis Landscape in 2017.

    In our team , we have landscape designers, urban planners and designers, architects , industrial engineers, interior designers and 3d visualisation experts.

    Our Head office is in Izmir, Turkey and Branch office in Dubai.

    Our aim is to provide an giving our best service of all about Landscape.

    We build a reputation of providing a reliable and efficient service in the quality and prestigious area of landscape.  The commitment to customer satisfaction is the essence of our business brand. 

    Hizmetler
    • landscape design aquapark theme projects
    • theme project
    • residential design
    • hotel project
    • hotel landscape design
    • urban design
    • villa landscape design
    • retail design
    • retail landscape design
    • aquapark project
    • plant supply
    • Hepsini göster: 11 hizme
    Hizmet alanları
    • Peyzaj mimari
    • tasarım.Uygulama
    • Bitki temini
    • izmir
    Adres
    Folkart Towers a blok 2601, bayrakli
    35510 Izmir
    Türkiye
    +90-5422181607 www.orientalis.co
