DERER Design & Construction, yurt içinde ve yurt dışında

nitelikli projeleri hayata geçirmek amacı ile Batu DERER tarafından kurulmuştur. Batu DERER, sektörde 15 seneyi aşkın bir zamanda mimari, iç mimari proje, proje yönetimi, kontrol ve uygulama alanlarında bugüne kadar 500.000 m2’nin üzerinde projeyi hayata geçirmiştir. Mimari uzmanlık alanları başta ticari yapılar, otel, konut, restoran, spa, ulaşım ve eğitim yapılarıdır. Batu Derer tarafından gerçekleştirilen bir çok proje yerli ve yabancı firmalarla uzun vadeli iş birliklerine dönüşmüştür. Firma, yerel ve uluslararası projelerde edinmiş olduğu tecrübeler doğrultusunda, konusunda uzman bir ekip ile insana ve doğaya saygı duyan, çağdaş ve farkındalık yaratan projelere imza atmayı hedef almaktadır. Müşteri beklentilerine, kullanım ve yaşam kriterlerini değerlendirerek, fonksiyonel, estetik ve akılcı çözümlerle cevap verilmektedir. Güncel teknoloji ve malzeme kullanımını ön planda tutan DERER Design & Construction tasarımlarını evrensel mimari dili temsil edecek detaylar üzerine kurgulamaktadır.

Batu Derer founded DERER Design & Construction in order to implement high-quality projects within the country and abroad. He has managed projects of architecture, interior architecture, project management and control and implementation with a a total area exceeding 500.000 m2 up to date. Many of the projects completed by DERER Design & Construction, especially in the corporate area of specialty, including commercial buildings, hotels, residences, restaurants, spas and transportation and education buildings, have led to long-term cooperation with a great number of companies at home and abroad. The main goal is to carry out contemporary projects with a team of experts in line with the experience of the company gained through domestic and international projects, in a manner to show respect for humanity and nature and raise awareness. Any customer expectation is fulfilled by means of functional, aesthetic and reasonable solutions in consideration of the customer’s criteria for utilization and living.