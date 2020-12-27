Free Worldwide Shipping

You can contact etsy convo or Whatsapp: +905428163657

Make room in your home for stylish designs that combine wood and epoxy. LuxuryEpoxy Furniture stepped into the sector in 2016, announced its brand to the world with its flawless works and gained an important place in the sector. You just decide on the product you want and its features. We make epoxy tables, coffee tables, dressers, mirrors, TV sets and accessories in desired sizes and models. You can determine the height of the table and the leg models (Metal, Chrome, Walnut) to be used as a measurement. You can design your own table. The 2 consultants who will accompany you throughout this process will always be in contact with you. While the product you want is being prepared, we inform our customers with photos and videos throughout the whole process, and we decide together with you on every detail you want about the design. Why not have furniture designed just for you in your home in a few weeks? While making a difference in your home with new generation furniture where naturalness meets design, LuxuryEpoxyFurniture offers the opportunity to use these special designs in many areas from your kitchen to your bathroom, with the combination of wood texture and epoxy from the past. These stylish designs, which you can use in every corner of your home, are offered to your liking with many options according to your preferences without sacrificing their natural appearance. With our products that combine natural look and modern designs, you will make a difference in your home, and you will enjoy your living spaces much more with these unique designs. If you will admire the harmony of a style that will not go out of fashion, unlike many similar models in the industry, with wood and epoxy. You are the leading role in the story of each product with the natural materials we use. With DHL, we bring our products together with our customers in almost every region of the world, especially in America and Europe. It is our most important principle to ensure the satisfaction of each of our customers, to whom we deliver our products, by making a happy shopping. Enjoy the difference and originality with the experience we have gained over the years and the power of the LuxuryEpoxyFurniture brand. Just contact us for unique furniture all over the world... especially in America and Europe. It is our most important principle to ensure the satisfaction of each of our customers, to whom we deliver our products, by making a happy shopping. Enjoy the difference and originality with the experience we have gained over the years and the power of the LuxuryEpoxyFurniture brand. Just contact us for unique furniture all over the world... especially in America and Europe. It is our most important principle to ensure the satisfaction of each of our customers, to whom we deliver our products, by making a happy shopping. Enjoy the difference and originality with the experience we have gained over the years and the power of the LuxuryEpoxyFurniture brand. Just contact us for unique furniture all over the world..





Kind regards ; LuxuryEpoxyFurniture