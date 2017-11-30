현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
Renda Helin Design &amp; Interiors
İç Mimarlar Istanbul
Genel Bakış 1Projeler (1) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (2)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • Emre Group , Renda Helin Design & Interiors Renda Helin Design & Interiors
    Emre Group , Renda Helin Design & Interiors Renda Helin Design & Interiors
    Emre Group , Renda Helin Design & Interiors Renda Helin Design & Interiors
    +15
    Emre Group

    world wide

    Hizmetler
    • interior design
    • architectural design
    • industrial design
    • brand creating
    Hizmet alanları
    • interior design
    • architectural design
    • industrial design
    • brand creating
    • istanbul
    Şirket ödülleri
    • 2016/2017_EUROPEAN PROPERTY AWARDS
    • 5 STAR_PUBLIC SERVICE INTERIOR
    • 2016/ 2017_EUROPEAN PROPERTY AWARDS
    • HIGHLY COMMENDED_PUBLIC SERVICES DEVELOPMENT
    • 2015/2016_International Property Awards
    • Best international_Public Services Development_Konforist Edu.Suites
    • 2015/2016_International Property Awards
    • Best Europe_Public Services Development_Konforist Edu.Suites
    • 2015/2016_International Property Awards
    • Best Europe_Public Service Interior_Konforist Edu.Suites
    • 2015/2016_European Property Awards_Turkey
    • 5Star_Public Services Development_Konforist Edu.Suites
    • 2015/2016_European Property Awards_Turkey
    • 5Star_Public Service Interior_Konforist Edu.Suites
    • Hepsini göster: 14 ödül
    Adres
    Hisar Evleri Sitesi Zambak sok c10/2 villa Anadoluhisarı Beykoz
    34810 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2164659408 www.rendahelin.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Ömer TÜRELİ
    3 yıldan fazla önce
    Amine Doğan
    neredeyse 4 yıl önce
      Add SEO element