Dermaz Ltd.

Dermaz serves in the electrical contracting and engineering sector for customers who want to make a difference everywhere in the world.

Dermaz,in the whole world; electrical installation, medium and low voltage, low current systems, all under and over building works, uninterrupted technical support, restaurant, cafe, hotel, commercial facilities, residences and industrial facilities, factory, building, mass housing, hospital, school, business center shopping mall and many other facilities. Dermaz became a pioneer electric company in a short time and immediately after that it started to present its electric services to the customers of the solution partners in Europe, Middle East, Africa and America with the channel out of the country borders.