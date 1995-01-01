Fil İç Mimarlık İnş. Taah. San. ve Tic. Ltd. Şti.

Yasal mülkiyet

Fil İç Mimarlık binaların kültür, doğa ve insanlar arasında bir köprü görevi görebileceğini, çevrenin ve insanların yaşamlarını olumlu yönde etkileyebileceği ve ilham verebileceği fikrini üzerine oluşturulmuş İstanbul merkezi olan bir birimdir. Çalışmalarımıza inşaat sektöründe, iç mimari ve dekorasyon sektöründe, lüks tasarım ve ev aksesuarları bölümünde hızla devam etmekteyiz.

Fil İç Mimarlık 1995 yılında Mehmet Hakan Düren ve Nebahat Düren tarafından kurulmuş olup, iç mimari tasarım ve dekorasyon üzerine öncelikle Türkiye ve dünya genelinde yaratıcı çözümler geliştirmeye devam etmektedir.

Ekibimiz olarak üstlendiğimiz her tasarım ve projemizde kalıcı bir sosyal, ekonomik ve çevresel etki yaratmaya özen gösteriyoruz. Bu bağlamda projelerimizi yerel, bölgesel ve özellikle küresel olarak düşünerek toplumsal bir değer yaratmayı amaç biliyoruz.

Fil İç Mimarlık from Istanbul provides service in construction, interior architecture and decoration, and luxury home décor and accessories. As Fil team, we believe that buildings can serve as a bridge between nature, culture and people, and that inspiring surroundings have a positive effect on people’s lives. The firm’s work can be found across the globe, with projects as wide ranging as huts to high rises, homes to restaurants, offices, creative production, construction, interior architecture and interior design.

Fil Ic Mimarlik was established in 1995 and currently employ many full time staff under the creative direction of the two founders Mehmet Hakan Duren and Nebahat Duren. At Fil Ic Mimarlik we believe that architecture and urbanism is about creating a lasting positive impact on our surroundings and our planet. We therefore measure our projects on their impact - on the Fil.

We aim to create a lasting social, economic and environmental effect with everything that we take upon us and we always consider our projects in a local, regional and global context, creating societal value beyond brief and client.