Based in Istanbul and New York, GRAVITY is a multi-disciplinary design studio with a global reach that delivers creative solutions with tangible results for global brands and retailers. As an award-winning design studio, our goal is to help companies connect with their customers through exceptional products and inspiring environments.
From interior design to product design, production to implementation, we offer end-to-end services that do work, that make an impact on the brand stories.
Here is a part of our services we offer to our clients:
Design: Interior design, Product design, Innovative design, Exhibition Design, Graphic design
Retail: POP | POSM Display, Window display, Signage, Pop-up, Printed material
Production | Other services: Prototyping, Manufacturing, Print, Logistics, Installation, Project Management
- Hizmetler
- interior design
- product design
- architectural projects
- window design
- production
- visual merchandising
- posm design
- display design
- gym design
- office design
- Hepsini göster: 10 hizme
- Hizmet alanları
- Retail
- Office Spaces
- Cafe
- Restaurant
- Hotel
- Şirket ödülleri
- Homemade Cafe:A’ Design Awards 2018 – Bronze WinnerInterior Space and Exhibition Design CategoryUrban Riders:A’ Design Awards 2017 – Silver WinnerInterior Space and Exhibition Design CategoryModa:European Product Design Award 2018 – Honorable Mention‘Home Interior Products’Category‘Interior Furniture’ SubcategoryG – Desk:German Design Award 2019 – Special Mention‘Excellent Product Design’ Category‘Office Furniture’ SubcategoryIconic Awards 2019 – Selection‘Office and Workplace’ CategoryEuropean Product Design Award 2018 – Gold Winner‘Office Equipment’ Category‘Furnishings/Modules’ SubcategoryGravity Cooler:German Design Award 2019 – Winner‘Excellent Product Design’ Category‘Retail’ SubcategoryA’ Design Awards 2017 – Bronze Winner‘Digital and Electronic Devices Design’ CategoryEuropean Product Design Award 2018 – Bronze Winner‘Supermarket and Grocery Stores’ Category‘Freezer/Cooler and Refrigerator’ SubcategoryDome:Graphis Awards 2018 – Gold Winner‘Branding’ Category
- Adres
-
Sinan Pasa Mahallesi Suleyman Seba Caddesi No:14 F1 Blok Daire 6
34022 Istanbul
Türkiye
+90-2122640473 www.gravity-tr.com
Copyright
All works developed by Gravity Design and Consulting Hiz. San. ve Tic. LTD are intended solely for use by the client and remain the property of GRAVITY DESIGN & CONSULTING at all times. To copy, modify, reproduce and/or distribute this work is only permitted with the prior agreement of GRAVITY DESIGN & CONSULTING as sole creator. All preliminary concept work remains the sole property of GRAVITY DESIGN & CONSULTING. In the case that no contract is awarded to GRAVITY
DESIGN & CONSULTING, the client is required to refrain from using any of the submitted ideas, proposals and/or text contained within the presentation. The use of any such ideas, proposals and/or text as submitted within the presentation may then only be used once an equitable remuneration has been agreed with
GRAVITY DESIGN & CONSULTING