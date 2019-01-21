현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
21/01/2019
Mobilya & Aksesuarlar İstanbul, Türkiye
Genel Bakış 10Projeler (10) 1Yeni Fikirler (1)
Değerlendirmeler (0)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • SUNİ BİTKİ DUVAR, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Duvar & ZeminDuvar & Zemin Kaplamaları Yeşil
    SUNİ BİTKİ DUVAR, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Çalışma OdasıAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon Yeşil
    SUNİ BİTKİ DUVAR, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Yatak OdasıAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon Yeşil
    +2
    SUNİ BİTKİ DUVAR
    YOSUN DUVAR UYGULAMALARI, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Ofis Alanları & Mağazalar Yeşil
    YOSUN DUVAR UYGULAMALARI, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 BahçeBitki & Çiçekler Yeşil
    YOSUN DUVAR UYGULAMALARI, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 İç Dekorasyon
    +5
    YOSUN DUVAR UYGULAMALARI
    KEMERBURGAZ PROJE, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Modern Oturma Odası
    KEMERBURGAZ PROJE, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Modern Çalışma Odası
    KEMERBURGAZ PROJE, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Modern Oturma Odası
    +13
    KEMERBURGAZ PROJE
    DEKORATİF DUVAR UYGULAMALARI, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Modern Duvar & Zemin Beton Gri
    DEKORATİF DUVAR UYGULAMALARI, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Modern Duvar & Zemin Beton Gri
    DEKORATİF DUVAR UYGULAMALARI, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Modern Duvar & Zemin Beton Gri
    +11
    DEKORATİF DUVAR UYGULAMALARI
    AYNA/RAF/DRESUAR & KESONLAR, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Çalışma OdasıDolap & Raflar Beton Gri
    AYNA/RAF/DRESUAR & KESONLAR, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Koridor, Hol & MerdivenlerAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon Beton Gri
    AYNA/RAF/DRESUAR & KESONLAR, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Yatak OdasıKomodinler Beton Gri
    +3
    AYNA/RAF/DRESUAR & KESONLAR
    KÜTÜPHANELER+TV ÜNİTELERİ, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Oturma OdasıTV Dolabı & Mobilyaları Beton Gri
    KÜTÜPHANELER+TV ÜNİTELERİ, 21/01/2019 21/01/2019 Çalışma OdasıDolap & Raflar Ahşap Ahşap rengi
    KÜTÜPHANELER+TV ÜNİTELERİ
    Hepsini göster: 10 proje

    Bjornson&Chelet olarak Türkiye'nin ilk ve tek Beton Mobilya tasarım ve imalatçı firmasıyız. Beton mobilya imalatımız haricinde Dekoratif Duvar Sıva Aplikasyonları ve Yosun Duvar & Dikey Bahçe Aplikasyonları, Mimari Danışmalık & Tasarım hizmetleri veriyoruz.

    Hizmetler
    • Beton Kaplama Mobilya
    • Duvar Sıva
    • Dikey Bahçe
    • Yosun Duvar
    • Beton Mobilya
    • Dekoratif Duvar
    • Duvar Boya
    • Boya
    • Beton
    • Sıva
    • Mermer
    • Traverten
    • dikeybahçe
    • peysaj
    • mimar
    • içmimar
    • dekorasyon
    • mimarlık
    • architecture
    • architect
    • verticalgarden
    • moss
    • mosswall
    • microcement
    • stucco
    • stuccoveneziano
    • polishedplaster
    • interiordesign
    • marmorino
    • decoration
    • decorationideas
    • betonefekt
    • concrete
    • concrete furniture
    • furniture
    • concretedesign
    • betonmöbel
    • concretereceptiondesk
    • concretereception
    • polishedconcrete
    • microcemento
    • finisage
    • betonduvar
    • betoneffect
    • bahçe
    • yosun
    • proje
    • projeteslim
    • project
    • projectdelivery
    • contractor
    • yüklenici
    • ihracat
    • export
    • betonmobilya
    • retail
    • office spaces
    • cafe
    • hotel
    • restaurant
    • product design
    • architectural consultancy
    • beton masa
    • beton sehpa
    • beton oturma grubu
    • beton kütüphane
    • kütüphane
    • tasarım
    • mimarlık hizmeti
    • modern mobilya
    • ofis mobilyası
    • iç mekan
    • dış mekan
    • iç mimar
    • Hepsini göster: 74 hizme
    Hizmet alanları
    • Showrooms
    • Shops
    • Office Spaces
    • Cafes
    • Restaurants
    • Hotels
    • Villas
    • Houses
    • Corporate Buildings
    • Factories
    • Indoor / Outdoor Areas
    • Furniture Design
    • Landscape Design
    • Product Design
    • İstanbul, Türkiye
    • Hepsini göster: 15 hizmet alanı
    Adres
    Kavacik Mh. Fatih Sultan Mehmet Cd. Tonoglu Is Merkezi No:3 Kat:4 Beykoz Istanbul Turkey
    34810 İstanbul, Türkiye
    Türkiye
    +90-5330368424 www.betonmob.com
    Yasal mülkiyet

    SEÇ MİMARLIK HİZMETLERİ

      Add SEO element