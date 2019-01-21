21/01/2019

Bjornson&Chelet olarak Türkiye'nin ilk ve tek Beton Mobilya tasarım ve imalatçı firmasıyız. Beton mobilya imalatımız haricinde Dekoratif Duvar Sıva Aplikasyonları ve Yosun Duvar & Dikey Bahçe Aplikasyonları, Mimari Danışmalık & Tasarım hizmetleri veriyoruz.
- Hizmetler
- Beton Kaplama Mobilya
- Duvar Sıva
- Dikey Bahçe
- Yosun Duvar
- Beton Mobilya
- Dekoratif Duvar
- Duvar Boya
- Boya
- Beton
- Sıva
- Mermer
- Traverten
- dikeybahçe
- peysaj
- mimar
- içmimar
- dekorasyon
- mimarlık
- architecture
- architect
- verticalgarden
- moss
- mosswall
- microcement
- stucco
- stuccoveneziano
- polishedplaster
- interiordesign
- marmorino
- decoration
- decorationideas
- betonefekt
- concrete
- concrete furniture
- furniture
- concretedesign
- betonmöbel
- concretereceptiondesk
- concretereception
- polishedconcrete
- microcemento
- finisage
- betonduvar
- betoneffect
- bahçe
- yosun
- proje
- projeteslim
- project
- projectdelivery
- contractor
- yüklenici
- ihracat
- export
- betonmobilya
- retail
- office spaces
- cafe
- hotel
- restaurant
- product design
- architectural consultancy
- beton masa
- beton sehpa
- beton oturma grubu
- beton kütüphane
- kütüphane
- tasarım
- mimarlık hizmeti
- modern mobilya
- ofis mobilyası
- iç mekan
- dış mekan
- iç mimar
- Hepsini göster: 74 hizme
- Hizmet alanları
- Showrooms
- Shops
- Office Spaces
- Cafes
- Restaurants
- Hotels
- Villas
- Houses
- Corporate Buildings
- Factories
- Indoor / Outdoor Areas
- Furniture Design
- Landscape Design
- Product Design
- İstanbul, Türkiye
- Hepsini göster: 15 hizmet alanı
- Adres
-
Kavacik Mh. Fatih Sultan Mehmet Cd. Tonoglu Is Merkezi No:3 Kat:4 Beykoz Istanbul Turkey
34810 İstanbul, Türkiye
Türkiye
+90-5330368424 www.betonmob.com
Yasal mülkiyet
SEÇ MİMARLIK HİZMETLERİ