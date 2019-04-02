Decorvita mimarlık

Yasal mülkiyet

URT DIŞI Tadilat projeleri Çalışma Şeklimiz ;

1- Projenin bulunduğu ülke ya da en yakın ülke sorumlumuza yönlendirilmesi2- Yönlendirilen teknik ekibimiz tarafından proje alanının ölçülendirilmesi3- Müşterimizin isteklerinin dinlenmesi4- Proje maliyetinin çıkartılması 5- Müşterimizle sözleşme yapılması6-Müşterimize ürün seçimi için katalogların gönderilmesi 7- Arzu eden misafirlerimizi iş yerimizde ağırlamak ve ürünleri yüz yüze seçmek bizi daha çok mutlu etmektedir.8- Ürünlerin Türkiye'den tedarik süreci.9- Ürünlerin ambalajlanarak nakliye edilmesi10- Ürünlere nakliye sigortası yapılması11- Ürünlerin proje alanına ya da müşterimizin belirttiği adrese door to door yöntemi ile teslim edilmesi12- Yurt dışı tadilat ekibimiz ile anlaşılan sürede projenin sözleşmede belirtilen süre de teslim edilmesi.

We are ambitious about adding value to your living spaces. We have signed EVİDİZE for various renovation projects both in Turkey and abroad so far. Besides, we are able to offer our customers a wide range of alternatives especially in ceramic-tile, sanitary ware, furniture group, electrical materials as we work with important supply companies of South Marmara region.

Domestic remodeling projects;1- Visiting and measuring the project area2- Listening to the requests of the project owner3- Making the necessary drawings and making presentations to our customers about the project4-Making a contract by mutual agreement5- Planning the construction phases of the project with our work teams6- Delivery of the project to our customer by following the day by day.

ABROAD Renovation projects

1- Directing the project to the responsible country or closest country responsible2- Scaling of the project area by our directed technical team3- Listening to our customers' requests4- Project costs5- Making a contract with our customer6-Sending catalogs to our customers for product selection7- We are more than happy to welcome our guests in our workplace and choose products face to face.8- sourcing of products from Turkey.9- Packing and shipping the products.10- Insurance for transportation of products.11- Delivery of the products to the project area or to the address specified by our customer by door to door method.12- Submission of the project within the period specified in the contract within the agreed period with our overseas renovation team.