현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi
Merdiven ve Korkuluklar İstanbul, Türkiye
Genel Bakış 8Projeler (8) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (0)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • Alkent Göl Malikaneleri'nde bir malikanenin ferforje işleri, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ön avlu
    Alkent Göl Malikaneleri'nde bir malikanenin ferforje işleri, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ön avlu
    Alkent Göl Malikaneleri'nde bir malikanenin ferforje işleri, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ön avlu
    +19
    Alkent Göl Malikaneleri'nde bir malikanenin ferforje işleri
    Pelican Hill Batı Mahal Ramez Ferforje ile çalışmalarına devam ediyor, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Villa Demir/Çelik Siyah
    Pelican Hill Batı Mahal Ramez Ferforje ile çalışmalarına devam ediyor
    Büyükyalı Ramez Ferforjeyi tercih etti, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Villa Demir/Çelik Siyah
    Büyükyalı Ramez Ferforjeyi tercih etti
    Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları / Wrought iron doors, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ön avlu Demir/Çelik Beyaz
    Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları / Wrought iron doors, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ön avlu Demir/Çelik Beyaz
    Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları / Wrought iron doors, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ön avlu Demir/Çelik Beyaz
    +4
    Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları / Wrought iron doors
    Kamelya, Gazebo / camellia, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi BahçeAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon Demir/Çelik Siyah
    Kamelya, Gazebo / camellia
    Ferforje Kurbağalar / Wrought iron frog, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi İç Dekorasyon Demir/Çelik Yeşil
    Ferforje Kurbağalar / Wrought iron frog, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi BahçeAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon Demir/Çelik Yeşil
    Ferforje Kurbağalar / Wrought iron frog, Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi SanatHeykeller Demir/Çelik Yeşil
    +8
    Ferforje Kurbağalar / Wrought iron frog
    Hepsini göster: 8 proje

    20 yıllık tecrübemizle kurduğumuz Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi 10 yaşında!
    Bu sektörde 19 yıldır sizlere demirden sanatsal ürünler sunmak için çalışıyoruz ! On dört yıllık deneyimimizle Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi çatısı altında imalatlar yapıp siz değerli müşterilerimize hizmet etmeyi amaçlamaktayız. Demirden siz ne istiyorsanız bizler size istediklerinizi vermek için çalışacağız. Neler isteyebileceğinizi şu başlıklar altında sıralayabiliriz. Ferforje merdiven korkulukları, ferforje balkon korkulukları, ferforje bina giriş kapıları, ferforje bahçe giriş kapıları, ferforje bahçe duvar üstü korkulukları, ferforje bahçe aksesuarları, ferforje çiçeklikler, ferforje gazebolar, ferforje şamdanlar, ferforje avizeler, ferforje aplikler, ferforje masalar, ferforje sehpalar, ferforje sandalyeler, ferforje dresuarlar, ferforje aynalar, ferforje yatak başlıkları, ferforje etajerler, ferforje vitrinler, ferforje perde kornişleri, ferforje şezlonglar. Bu yaptığımız ürünleri aynı zaman da el işçiliği ile yapmaktayız, demirin yumuşaklığı sayesinde sınırsız figürlerle ürünlerimize şekiller vermekteyiz. Biz demiri öfkeyle değil aşkla dövüyoruz, onun için bize itaat ediyor. Biz ne olmasını istiyorsak demir onu oluyor. Demir binlerce yıldır insanlara en güzel dekoru cömertçe yaşatıyor. Bizim işimiz bu! Hizmet etmekte bulunduğumuz bu sektörde hiçbir firmayla ortak çalışmamız bulunmamaktadır.

    Our objective is to serve you, our valued customers, realizing products under the  umbrella of Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi (Ramez Wrought Iron Art Atelier) with our experience of fourteen years. We will work hard to give you whatever you want from iron. We can gather under the following titles all that you might be expecting from iron.  Wrought iron balcony parapets, wrought iron building entrance gates, wrought iron garden entrance gates, wrought iron garden parapets over the walls, wrought iron garden accessories, wrought iron flower beds, wrought iron gazebos, wrought iron candle holders, wrought iron lusters, wrought iron wall-fixtures, wrought iron tables, wrought iron coffee tables, wrought iron chairs, wrought iron sideboards, wrought iron mirrors, wrought iron head boards for beds, wrought iron shelves, wrought iron display cases,  wrought iron curtain rods, wrought iron deck chairs.
    We are realizing these products at the same time by hand work, thanks to the softness of iron we are shaping our products with unlimited figures.  We are forging not with anger but with love, it is for his reason that it obeys us. It becomes whatever we want it to become. Iron makes people live the best decoration generously. This is our work!

    Hizmetler
    • ferforje bahçe korkulukları
    • ferforje pencere korkuluklar
    • ferforje balkon korkuluklar
    • ferforje teras korkuluklar
    • ferforje duvar üstü korkuluklar
    • ferforje balkon verandalar
    • ferforje vintage korkuluklar
    • ferforje retro korkuluklar
    • ferforje eski korkuluklar
    • ferforje koruma korkuluğu
    • ferforje bahçe giriş kapısı
    • ferforje garaj kapılar
    • ferforje malikane kapılar
    • ferforje villa kapıları
    • ferforje yalı kapıları
    • ferforje konak kapıları
    • ferforje köşk kapıları
    • ferforje demir kapı
    • ferforje cami kapıları
    • ferforje vintage kapılar
    • ferforje retro kapılar
    • ferforje eski kapılar
    • ferforje yaya kapıları
    • ferforje bina kapıları
    • ferforje kapı kolları
    • ferforje asansör kapıları
    • ferforje koruma kapısı
    • ferforje rüzgarlık kapısı
    • ferforje dekoratif raf altı
    • ferforje şaraplık
    • ferforje mumluk
    • ferforje menü tahtası
    • ferforje posta kutuları
    • ferforje rolyefler
    • ferforje salıncaklar
    • ferforje şömine aksesuarları
    • ferforje tabelalar
    • ferforje kranglez kapaklar
    • ferforje bahçe aydınlatma
    • ferforje sarkıt aydınlatma
    • ferforje dış aydınlatma
    • ferforje iç aydınlatma
    • ferforje aplik
    • ferforje avize
    • ferforje lambader
    • ferforje fenerler
    • ferforje dresuarlar
    • ferforje oturma grupları
    • ferforje koltuk
    • ferforje mobilya
    • ferforje irolirta
    • ferforje daiys
    • ferforje lily
    • ferforje rose
    • ferforje tulib
    • ferforje sandalye
    • ferforje sehpa
    • ferforje bar sandalyesi
    • ferforje bar masası
    • ferforje beşikler
    • ferforje çalışma masası
    • ferforje komodin
    • ferforje puflar
    • ferforje satış stantları
    • ferforje kamelya
    • ferforje gazebo
    • ferforje
    • Hepsini göster: 67 hizme
    Hizmet alanları
    • Retro yapılar
    • Tarihi yapılar
    • vintage yapılar
    • sanatsal yapılar
    • villalar
    • köşkler
    • konaklar
    • konutlar
    • malikaneler
    • yalılar
    • camiler
    • garajlar
    • asansörler
    • İstanbul
    • Türkiye
    • Hepsini göster: 15 hizmet alanı
    Adres
    Ikitelli Organize Sanayi Bolgesi Demirciler San.Sit. B3 Blok No: 73 Basaksehir / Istanbul / TURKEY
    34490 İstanbul, Türkiye
    Türkiye
    +90-2124070346 www.ferforjecumhuriyeti.com
      Add SEO element