20 yıllık tecrübemizle kurduğumuz Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi 10 yaşında!

Bu sektörde 19 yıldır sizlere demirden sanatsal ürünler sunmak için çalışıyoruz ! On dört yıllık deneyimimizle Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi çatısı altında imalatlar yapıp siz değerli müşterilerimize hizmet etmeyi amaçlamaktayız. Demirden siz ne istiyorsanız bizler size istediklerinizi vermek için çalışacağız. Neler isteyebileceğinizi şu başlıklar altında sıralayabiliriz. Ferforje merdiven korkulukları, ferforje balkon korkulukları, ferforje bina giriş kapıları, ferforje bahçe giriş kapıları, ferforje bahçe duvar üstü korkulukları, ferforje bahçe aksesuarları, ferforje çiçeklikler, ferforje gazebolar, ferforje şamdanlar, ferforje avizeler, ferforje aplikler, ferforje masalar, ferforje sehpalar, ferforje sandalyeler, ferforje dresuarlar, ferforje aynalar, ferforje yatak başlıkları, ferforje etajerler, ferforje vitrinler, ferforje perde kornişleri, ferforje şezlonglar. Bu yaptığımız ürünleri aynı zaman da el işçiliği ile yapmaktayız, demirin yumuşaklığı sayesinde sınırsız figürlerle ürünlerimize şekiller vermekteyiz. Biz demiri öfkeyle değil aşkla dövüyoruz, onun için bize itaat ediyor. Biz ne olmasını istiyorsak demir onu oluyor. Demir binlerce yıldır insanlara en güzel dekoru cömertçe yaşatıyor. Bizim işimiz bu! Hizmet etmekte bulunduğumuz bu sektörde hiçbir firmayla ortak çalışmamız bulunmamaktadır.

Our objective is to serve you, our valued customers, realizing products under the umbrella of Ramez Ferforje Sanat Atölyesi (Ramez Wrought Iron Art Atelier) with our experience of fourteen years. We will work hard to give you whatever you want from iron. We can gather under the following titles all that you might be expecting from iron. Wrought iron balcony parapets, wrought iron building entrance gates, wrought iron garden entrance gates, wrought iron garden parapets over the walls, wrought iron garden accessories, wrought iron flower beds, wrought iron gazebos, wrought iron candle holders, wrought iron lusters, wrought iron wall-fixtures, wrought iron tables, wrought iron coffee tables, wrought iron chairs, wrought iron sideboards, wrought iron mirrors, wrought iron head boards for beds, wrought iron shelves, wrought iron display cases, wrought iron curtain rods, wrought iron deck chairs.

We are realizing these products at the same time by hand work, thanks to the softness of iron we are shaping our products with unlimited figures. We are forging not with anger but with love, it is for his reason that it obeys us. It becomes whatever we want it to become. Iron makes people live the best decoration generously. This is our work!