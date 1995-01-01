현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

RAPSEL
Mobilya & Aksesuarlar İstanbul
    VERA
    GIO
    COCO

     From the very beginning, in the 70s, Rapsel carried forward its creative belief with consistency and determination. The company’s policy is to operate in the area of contemporary design, identifying objects with highly innovative content and great quality of aesthetics and form.  The design collections is addressed to a sophisticate public consisting of opinion leaders and consumers who lead to a stylish life and have

    good taste.  Rapsel ‘s trend setting objects have a great character

    and in some cases they have even been described as ‘cult objects’ of interior

    design. These have become essential reference points in the evolution of the

    way of living and its models.


    RAPSEL Furniture Collection consists of unique

    designs, created by well-known designers, combined with high quality materials,

    latest technology and craftsmanship.  Our aim is to create unique,

    exquisite, authentic, timeless, fundamentally sustainable and carefully crafted

    spaces to express customers freely in the comforts of their homes.  

    Hizmetler
    Mobilya ve modern mobilya
    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul, MILANO, ve İSTANBUL
    Adres
    Via Volta 13 – 20019 Settimo Milanese (MI),
    34726 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2163568822 www.rapsel.com
