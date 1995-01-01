From the very beginning, in the 70s, Rapsel carried forward its creative belief with consistency and determination. The company’s policy is to operate in the area of contemporary design, identifying objects with highly innovative content and great quality of aesthetics and form. The design collections is addressed to a sophisticate public consisting of opinion leaders and consumers who lead to a stylish life and have
good taste. Rapsel ‘s trend setting objects have a great character
and in some cases they have even been described as ‘cult objects’ of interior
design. These have become essential reference points in the evolution of the
way of living and its models.
RAPSEL Furniture Collection consists of unique
designs, created by well-known designers, combined with high quality materials,
latest technology and craftsmanship. Our aim is to create unique,
exquisite, authentic, timeless, fundamentally sustainable and carefully crafted
spaces to express customers freely in the comforts of their homes.
