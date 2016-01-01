현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

BARLAS PARLAK MİMARLIK
İç Mimarlar İstanbul
    • Founded by M.S. Architect Ekin Barlas and Interior Architect Burcin Parlak Diricanli in 2016, Barlas + Parlak is a full service Istanbul-based design studio specializing in high-end residential and commercial projects with an emphasis on modern architecture and custom detailing. Barlas + Parlak’s projects are conceived and tailored to fit each client’s personality and needs. All projects are meticulously curated and expertly built by the best tradespeople in Istanbul.

    Hizmet alanları
    İSTANBUL
    Adres
    Büyükdere Cad. No:257 Nurol Plaza 21/A Maslak
    34485 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5359229591 www.barlasparlak.com
