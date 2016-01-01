BARLAS PARLAK MİMARLIK

Founded by M.S. Architect Ekin Barlas and Interior Architect Burcin Parlak Diricanli in 2016, Barlas + Parlak is a full service Istanbul-based design studio specializing in high-end residential and commercial projects with an emphasis on modern architecture and custom detailing. Barlas + Parlak’s projects are conceived and tailored to fit each client’s personality and needs. All projects are meticulously curated and expertly built by the best tradespeople in Istanbul.