MİNADA IŞIK TAŞ ÜR.DEK.DIŞ TİC.İTH.İHR.SAN.LTD.ŞTİ.

IŞIKLI TAŞ NEDİR?

Misyon' olarak; yüksek performanslı, doğaya ve insan sağlığına zararsız, son teknoloji ürünlerimiz, kaliteli hizmet anlayışımız, zamanında teslimat ve uygun fiyatlarımız ile siz müşterilerimize yeni, kalıcı ve farklı çözümler sunmak için hizmetindeyiz. AR-GE çalışmalarımızla birlikte sürekli gelişmeyi, pazarda öncü olmayı, mevcut ve her geçen gün bir yenisini eklediğimiz ürünlerimizle ülkemizde ve Dünya' da önemli projelerde yer almayı kendimize ilke edinmekteyiz. ışıklı taşlar, montaj yapıldığı mekânlarda (zeminde 80 tona kadar dayanıklı olarak) taş, beton, tuğla, vb. zemin döşeme elemanları gibi sağlam olarak ilk günkü gibi parlar, ışıldar. Düşük enerji tüketimi, yüksek verimlilik ve uzun ömürlü olmasıyla uygulanan mekâna, zemine tam uyum gösterir. Birlikte uygulandığı elemanlar ve mimari kompozisyon öğelerine uygun ölçü ve dokudadır. Gündüz yanmadığı zamanlarda diğer uygulama elemanlarından ayırt edilemez. Ürünlerimiz Hiçbir Şekilde Kanserojen Madde İçermez... Su geçirmez özelliktedir. Doğa şartlarına ve sıcaklık değişikliklerine son derece dayanıklı yapıdadır (-40° / +80°). Işıklı taşlarımız enerji tüketimi maliyetlerini minimum seviyede tutmak için tasarlanmıştır (Çalışma gerilimi 12V DC ve 30000 saate kadar %70 lümen koruması). 1 adet 20W floresan ampulün tükettiği enerjiyi ancak 40 adet IŞIKLI TAŞ ürünü tüketmektedir. Piyasadaki ürünlere kıyasla ürünümüzde kesinlikle kanserojen ( polyester malzeme ) madde bulunmamaktadır. Polyester ürünlerine göre çok daha yüksek mukavemette ve ısı değer aralıklarıyla yüksek teknoloji ürünüdür. Polyester ürünlerine göre ani darbelere dayanıklılığı vardır. Su ve toz geçirmez, aşırı soğukta çatlamaz. Şirketimizi tanıma, hem de ilerde oluşabilecek projelerinizde de firmamızdan teklif isteğinde bulunmanızı arzu ederiz. Saygılar... Serkan YILMAZ

LIGHT STONE WHAT?

Mission as'; high-performance, harmless to the environment and human health, recent Our technology, our understanding of quality service, timely delivery and reasonable prices with our our customers a new, permanent, and we serve to provide different solutions. R & D activities together with our continuous improvement, being a pioneer in the market, the current and all previous we have added a new product to our day in our country and the world in major projects in we are to conduct ourselves receive. illuminated stones, assembled at locations where (resistant up to 80 tons on the ground as) stone, concrete, brick, etc.. As solid as the ground floor elements as the first day shines, sparkles. Low power consumption, high efficiency and longevity applied by space, ground shows full compliance. Elements and architectural composition is administered in combination elements appropriate size and texture. Other applications in the daytime when burning elements are indistinguishable. Our products do not contain carcinogenic substances in any way ... Is waterproof. Natural conditions and highly resistant to temperature changes structure (-40 ° / + 80 °). Illuminated stone of our energy consumption costs to a minimum is designed to keep (Operating voltage 12V DC and up to 30,000 hours to 70% lumen protection). 1 x 20W fluorescent bulb that consumes energy, but consumes 40 LIGHT STONE products. Our product compared to products on the market is definitely carcinogenic ( polyester) materials are not available. Polyester products according to the much higher with strength and temperature range is high-tech. According to polyester products There is resistance to sudden shock. Water and dust resistant, will not crack in extreme cold. Recognition of our company, as well as future projects that may occur in your company in our quote request would like you to have. Regards ... Serkan Yilmaz