CE&#39;s
Mimarlar London
    • Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic, CE's CE's Modern Evler
    Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic
    Florya Dr. Nuran Medical Clinic 2, CE's CE's Modern Çalışma Odası Cam Kahverengi
    Florya Dr. Nuran Medical Clinic 2, CE's CE's Modern Çalışma Odası Kauçuk Bej
    Florya Dr. Nuran Medical Clinic 2, CE's CE's Küçük Mutfak Orta Yoğunlukta Lifli Levha Gri
    Florya Dr. Nuran Medical Clinic 2
    M&Z House, CE's CE's Mutfak üniteleri Orta Yoğunlukta Lifli Levha Yeşil
    M&Z House, CE's CE's İskandinav Oturma Odası Yeşil
    M&Z House, CE's CE's Pencere & KapılarKapılar Metal Kahverengi
    M&Z House
    Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic, CE's CE's
    Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic
    Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic, CE's CE's
    Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic
    Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic, CE's CE's
    Acoustic Project and Architectural Acoustic
    CE’s Architecture Studio is a design office founded by Architects Ceren Kolan and Efe Can Senturk, which works on architectural and interior projects, as well as acoustic consultancy. CE’s aims to leave an architectural mark by using the fascinating power of design.



    Please check out our website for further information!







    Hizmetler
    • Mimarlık
    • İç Mimarlık
    • Akustik Rapor
    • Akustik Proje
    • Akustik Danışmanlık
    • Ses Yalıtımı
    Hizmet alanları
    • London
    Adres
    The Bridge 7b Parkshot
    TW9 2RD London
    Birleşik Krallık
    +44-2032392424 cesdesign.co.uk
