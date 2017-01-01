현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

    We are a designers ,architects ,visualization and presentation agency based in Istanbul, Turkey providing high-quality services such as renderings, 3D modelling and technical details. Our staff includes individuals with extensive expertise working on high-end projects in Turkey and MENA region such as luxurious hotels and housing complexes as well as small retail venues and private residences. We would like to offer our services to your practice as we feel that a collaboration with your company is an exciting opportunity for us and you as we are confident that the quality of our work will greatly benefit your companies' image and scope of work.Please follow the link below for samples of our work that we feel are relevant to your interest in terms of scale and quality.

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Ito07HXpGzgWGtFEyDPMPwquzqc0Z4s3

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B_nPOhwuxKUXNkV0MFF3Y2xtZEk

    for full preview you can download our catalog for 2017-2018 , but not form mobile 

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Yvj5T-qWhMtj7JgBoyUCNzpumngkAfCO


    And for full preview you can download our catalog for 2018-2019 , but not form mobile 

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=1xOvuSN7NMTJ6C0nZ0TGNdCW7PUAMfj8s


    Please feel free to contact us for upcoming projects as we are available at any time to provide our services and consultation to you if you would like to take advantage of our offers and skills.

    Best regards

    Thank you 

    Hizmet alanları
    Istanbul
    Adres
    Istanbul , Kavacik , Dortiol kavacik , yore sok , 1/14
    34810 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5375652058 www.7th-ECHO.com
