OVILED
Aydınlatmalar İstanbul, Türkiye
Değerlendirmeler (5)
Projeler

    • LED RAY SPOT, OVILED OVILED
    LED RAY SPOT, OVILED OVILED
    LED RAY SPOT, OVILED OVILED
    LED RAY SPOT
    led bant armatür , led etanj ve led floresan, OVILED OVILED İskandinav Fitness Odası Aluminyum/Çinko Beyaz
    led bant armatür , led etanj ve led floresan, OVILED OVILED Klasik Fitness Odası Aluminyum/Çinko Beyaz
    led bant armatür , led etanj ve led floresan, OVILED OVILED Apartman Aluminyum/Çinko Beyaz
    led bant armatür , led etanj ve led floresan
    LED PANEL, OVILED OVILED İç Dekorasyon Metal Beyaz
    LED PANEL, OVILED OVILED İç Dekorasyon Aluminyum/Çinko Beyaz
    LED PANEL

    OSRAM VE SAMSUNG LEDLİ ÜRÜNLERİMİZ

    8 YILLIK DENEYİM.

    İHTİYACLARA ANINDA ÇÖZÜM ÜRETEN İMALATHANEMİZ

    VE DENEYİMLİ KADROMUZ İLE

    AYDINLATMA PROJELERINIZE OVILED OLARAK HİZMET VERMEK İSTİYORUZ.

    İstanbul, Türkiye
    Adres
    İSTOÇ 16. ADA No: 68 Bağcılar
    34217 İstanbul, Türkiye
    Türkiye
    +90-5387771969 www.oviled.com.tr

    Değerlendirmeler

    Orçun Bayrak
    Uzak durunuz , bozulan ürününüze biz garanti vermiyoruz derler sorarsınız birde nasıl olacak bu ürün diye üstüne konuşmamak için yalandan kurdukları whatsapp hattından engellerler. Biz yandık siz yanmayın. Boş yere. Esnaflık anlayışları sıfır. Malı sat parayı al gerisi önemli değil.
    yaklaşık 2 yıl önce
    sami atalay
    Aman aman uzak durun firma uyanik gecinenler ile dolu.4 adet 18 watt siva altı led spot gun ışığı sipariş verdim (daha oncesinde de 20 adet led ban armatür siparis vermistim).bana beyaz gödermisler.degisim talep ettim.geri gonderim kargo ucreti +komisyon +yeniden gonderim kargo ucreti talep ettiler sizin hataniz bn niye kargo ucreti ödüyorum diyorum sistemimiz böyle diyolar.kendi hatalarından kaynaklı olay da böyle yapıyorlarsa sattikları ürunlerin arıza sı durumunda arkasında dur ma yacak ları kesin.sanırim bu firma günü kurtarma derdinde 3,5 urün satayım gerisi hikaye uzerine kurulmuş bn böyle anladım..ürunlere gelince 5 para etmez..mum daha iyi ışık verir allahtan firmayi denemek icin 3 5 parca birşeyler siparis ettim 5 bin 10 binliralik mal siparis versek siz düşünün paraniz ile rezil olmaya merakli iseniz durmayın sipariş verin.
    2 yıldan fazla önce
    Wildwest Vape
    Neredeyse 200 TL lik alış veriş yapacaktım yorumları görünce vazgeçtim
    2 yıldan fazla önce
