Defne Anter Mimarlik

Our company offers architectural design, interior design and building services as well as coordinated project services in structural, infrastructural, M/E engineering and landscape design disciplines, with the companies we partner with, in both national and international standards.

Defne Anter graduated from Gazi Univ., Dept. of Architecture. After getting a M.Arch. degree at Middle East Technical University Department of Architecture, she got her secondary master’s degree from London Architectural Association on Energy Efficient Building Design. After 10 years of partnership in EEM pcm Design Consultancy and Project Management, in 2013 Defne has opened her own company, Defne Anter Architecture with her team and experts.