Defne Anter Mimarlik
Mimarlar Ankara
    • Doğa Limited Ofis Binası, Defne Anter Mimarlik Defne Anter Mimarlik Ticari alanlar
    Doğa Limited Ofis Binası, Defne Anter Mimarlik Defne Anter Mimarlik Ticari alanlar
    Doğa Limited Ofis Binası
    Sekom Ofisi İç Tasarım, Defne Anter Mimarlik Defne Anter Mimarlik Ticari alanlar
    Sekom Ofisi İç Tasarım

    Our company offers architectural design, interior design and building services as well as coordinated project services in structural, infrastructural, M/E engineering and landscape design disciplines, with the companies we partner with, in both national and international standards.

    Defne Anter graduated from Gazi Univ., Dept. of Architecture. After getting a M.Arch. degree at Middle East Technical University Department of Architecture, she got her secondary master’s degree from London Architectural Association on Energy Efficient Building Design. After 10 years of partnership in EEM pcm Design Consultancy and Project Management, in 2013 Defne has opened her own company, Defne Anter Architecture with her team and experts.

    Hizmet alanları
    Ankara
    Adres
    Çayhane Sokak, No: 15/4, Gaziosmanpaşa
    06700 Ankara
    Türkiye
    +90-3124462670 defneanter.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Uluhan Anter
    1 yıldan fazla önce
    ömer ilhan
    Müşteriden öte dostlar. Mimar denince akla gelen herşey.
    yaklaşık 4 yıl önce
    ömer ilhan
    Her zaman nazik. Her zaman güler yüzlü. Mimarlığı yorum gerektirmez.
    yaklaşık 3 yıl önce
    Tüm 3 değerlendirmelerini göster
