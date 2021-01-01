JALPERSAN PERDE SİSTEMLERİ

In 1968, it started to provide a small workshop service on Cirikcilar Yokusu, Ulus. Since the first day of its foundation, it has succeeded in doing business based on trust and has offered a rooted future to that name. As Jalpersan Curtain Systems, it has taken its place as a leading company in the sector.It always provides overseas and domestic wide customer portfolio with services accompanied by strong and complete stocks.In addition to technical textiles, we have also been able to produce reliable and fast and healthy solutions for our customers with our powerful technological infrastructure and production system consisting of printing machines, which is the latest model Latex technology, by doing Digital Printed Fabric Design.Our professional technical and design team working in the design, production and marketing departments of our company always bring innovation to our valuable customers. All the designs are passed through the sample stage before colour and quality analysis are performed.Our team aims to give you the chance to freely and unlimitedly choose patterns by preparing the season and fashion trends in advance and working on collections belonging to every term.In addition to that, you can take part in the world where you can feel yourself special, with custom designs and board prints.