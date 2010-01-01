현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

run mimarlık
İç Mimarlar İstanbul
    Run Architects,established in 2010, carry history marks to the interiors. R.A. Focus on areas architectural properties and reflections of lifestyles. Can c., one of the partners, says when they focus on architectural properties for different areas and for customers who come from different backgrounds, they make those places unforgettable experiences for themselves and for the customers. that's why they get really good and positive feedbacks from abroad customers and from Turkish customers. R.A. Offer great and deep design choices consisting of houses,hotels and restaurants. They also give consulting services. Everyday they improve themselves and that's why everyone in town has been talking about them. R.A. Especially focus on Wall details, natural wood floors and light,fresh colors for interiors. R.A. Give maximum satisfaction to their customers with their great experience starting from the construction side going to the practical solutions and ending with customers' smiles and happiness. Couple months ago R. A. made another dream come true in karakoy with Karakoy Rooms. Designer,can c., says he respected Karakoy architectural touchs and made the place special for the owners and for the customers who stay there. Can C. Also says that he becomes so happy to hear nice feedbacks from customers in Turkey and abroad.

    Hizmetler
    • İç Mimarlık
    • Mimarlık
    • İnşaat
    • Tasarım ve Uygulama
    • Proje Çizimleri
    • Görsel Anlatım Paftası Çizimleri
    • İstanbul
    Adres
    34805 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5454454767 www.runarchitects.com
