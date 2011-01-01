Aleyna Akbıyık – Anura Mimarlık

ALEYNA AKBIYIK Founder Architect of Anura Architecture

Got her bachelor degree in Architecture department of METU (Middle East Technical University) in 2011. After that, she worked in several architectural and construction companies in different positions. With the gained experience , she established Anura Architecture in 2016.Each time with different perspectives; Anura Architecture, by evaluating all kind of ideas such small-large, pale-freak, old-new, childish-mature;

is visionary as seeking to make difference with the design,

is realist as creating designs that meet your needs easily,

is resistant against you for your safety and security,

is rigorous as designing projects with all details, is programmed as finishing works at planned time,

is holding pen for your dreams come true,

THAT IS AN EFFORTING FOUNDATION