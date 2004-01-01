Pebbledesign / Çakıltașları Mimarlık Tasarım

Pebble Design, founded in 2004 in İstanbul, especially focused themselves for designing of residential and commercial purposes as apartments & residential sample flats, concept & decoration projects, restaurants & cafes, exhibition booth, office and yachts. Pebble Design produces simple, absolute and particular solutions that the details from their work. Nonetheless, they autograph to the boutique projects by preferring reflecting their design pleasure, due to answering all needs of their clients. Besides architectural projects under the name of “Pebbledesign” brand, product with “Pebblestones”, “Pebblekids” and “Pebblebaby” brands develop conceptualdesign projects for younger customers.