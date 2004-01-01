현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Pebbledesign / Çakıltașları Mimarlık Tasarım
İç Mimarlar Istanbul
    Pebble Design, founded in 2004 in İstanbul, especially focused themselves for designing of residential and commercial purposes as apartments & residential  sample flats, concept & decoration projects, restaurants & cafes, exhibition booth, office and yachts. Pebble Design produces simple, absolute and particular solutions that the details from their work. Nonetheless, they autograph to the boutique projects by preferring reflecting their design pleasure, due to answering all needs of their clients. Besides architectural projects under the name of “Pebbledesign” brand, product with “Pebblestones”, “Pebblekids” and “Pebblebaby” brands develop conceptualdesign projects for younger customers.

    • Build 2018 Architecture Awards / Interior Design Show House 2018
    • A'Design Award &Competition / Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category 2014-2015
    • Europe Property Awards / Interior Design Show House 2013-2014
    Adres
    Ortaköy Mahallesi Kaypakoğlu sok. No:1 Beṣiktaṣ
    34347 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2123517790 www.pebble-design.com
