Herıtage
İç Mimarlar Istanbul
    The Nomadic Art Gallery has been operating in Istanbul since 1985. We specialise in exclusive new and old nomadic rugs, carpets, textiles and other authentic tribal crafts which are sourced directly from all over Turkey and Central Asia.
    We aim to price our collection items such that we hope you will find them very reasonable. Our mission is to enable the rediscovery of the Turkish and Central Asian regions which are renowned for having one of the oldest weaving and crafting cultures in the world and which have been admired and respected for centuries. Our Nomadic Art Gallery is split into two levels. We have dedicated the ground floor display area to the latest of the various collections that are sourced from all around the world and our exclusive nomadic antique rugs collection. The first floor is where we showcase handicrafts and textiles designed by the nomadic and tribal regions. As well as providing textiles, rugs and handicrafts we also offer a restoration and washing service and access to master restorers. We hope you will take the opportunity to visit us and be tempted by the items in our superb collection.

    Hizmetler
    Halı Tamiri – Halı yıkama
    Hizmet alanları
    Uluslararası ve İstanbul
    Şirket ödülleri
    Tripadvisor yılın en iyisi
    Adres
    Caferiye Sk No:1 3440 Sultanahmet Istanbul – TR Tel: +90 212 520 83 39 Gsm:+90 553 126 94 97
    34400 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5531269497 heritagerug.com
