Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn
Mimarlar İstanbul, Türkiye
Değerlendirmeler (14)
Projeler

    • Almaty Villa , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Modern Yemek Odası
    Almaty Villa , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Modern Oturma Odası
    Almaty Villa , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Modern Oturma Odası
    +9
    Almaty Villa
    Al-Wukair Villa, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Villa
    Al-Wukair Villa, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Villa
    Al-Wukair Villa, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Villa
    +6
    Al-Wukair Villa
    German Village, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Klasik Koridor, Hol & Merdivenler
    German Village, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Merdivenler
    German Village, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Klasik Koridor, Hol & Merdivenler
    +10
    German Village
    Mondrian Doha - Doha / Katar, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Eklektik Okullar Seramik Rengarenk
    Mondrian Doha - Doha / Katar, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Eklektik Okullar Seramik Rengarenk
    Mondrian Doha - Doha / Katar, Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Eklektik Okullar Seramik Rengarenk
    +19
    Mondrian Doha - Doha / Katar
    Majidi Konağı - Erbil / Irak , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Eklektik Koridor, Hol & Merdivenler Mermer Bej
    Majidi Konağı - Erbil / Irak , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Eklektik Koridor, Hol & Merdivenler Mermer Bej
    Majidi Konağı - Erbil / Irak , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Eklektik Koridor, Hol & Merdivenler Mermer Bej
    +30
    Majidi Konağı - Erbil / Irak
    Sia Moore Merkez Ofis - İstanbul / Türkiye , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Endüstriyel Sergi Alanları Seramik Bej
    Sia Moore Merkez Ofis - İstanbul / Türkiye , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Endüstriyel Sergi Alanları Seramik Siyah
    Sia Moore Merkez Ofis - İstanbul / Türkiye , Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn Endüstriyel Sergi Alanları Seramik Siyah
    +18
    Sia Moore Merkez Ofis - İstanbul / Türkiye
    Sia Moore has been telling a story of timelessness with an artistic perspective in its designs since 2009...

    Sia Moore was founded by architect Banu Altay in 2009. Sia Moore, as an international brand, has offered its services to numerous high-level companies and exclusive people and successfully carried out consultancy, architectural and interior design, fit-out and turnkey projectsfor a diverse portfolio of structures all around the world. Sia Moore’s expertise lies in projects of different scales such as private palaces, mansions, parliamentary buildings, hotels and social spaces.

    As Sia Moore rebuilds our modern culture, it dreams of a unique and timeless design and achieves that by creating functional and aesthetic interior spaces with sophisticated architectural touches.  

    Hizmetler
    • Mimari & İç Mimari Konsept Tasarım
    • Mimari Proje
    • Proje Danışmanlığı
    • Shop-Drawing Projeler
    • As-Built Projeler
    • Anahtar Teslim İmalat & Montaj
    • İhale Hazırlıkları
    • Avan Projeler
    • Mimari & İç Mimarı 3D modelleme
    Hizmet alanları
    • Türkiye
    • Katar
    • Dubai
    • Abu Dhabi
    • Rusya
    • Azerbaycan
    • Birleşik Arap Emirliği
    • Kuveyt
    • Baku
    • Suudi Arabistan
    • İstanbul, Türkiye
    Şirket ödülleri
    • Arabian Property Awards 2018-2019
    • The 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business
    • Mediterranean Enterprise Awards 2017
    • Arabian Property Awards 2016-2017
    • Best Business Leaders Awards 2015
    • European Property Awards 2015-2016
    • Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2015
    • Middle East International Property Awards 2014 – 2015
    • Arabian Property Awards 2014 – 2015
    • European Property Awards 2013-2014
    Adres
    Caddebostan Mah. Kantarcı Rıza Sokak No:2 D:19 Kadıköy
    34728 İstanbul, Türkiye
    Türkiye
    +90-2166885510 siamoore.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Lale Topçu Lale Topçu
    Gerçekten yaptıkları iş hem kaliteli hem de epey titiz. Projem için yaptıkları tasarımı çok beğenmiştim, ekip de saygılı. Herkese tavsiye ediyorum.
    1 yıldan fazla önce
    Hatice Esen Hatice Esen
    Kendi adıma oldukça verimli bir proje süreci geçirdim diyebilirim. Tasarım kalitelerini zaten çok beğendim. Render'lar kısa sürede tarafıma sunuldu, isteklerimi oldukça dikkatli dinleyip uyguladılar. Özellikle daha önce de dekorasyon hizmeti almış biri olarak Sia Moore ekibinin yaklaşım ve işini kesinlikle tavsiye ederim. Umuyorum gelece başka bir projede yine birlikte çalışırız.
    1 yıldan fazla önce
    Proje tarihi: Ekim 2016
    gencay.altay
    Tasarım kalitesi ve müşteri ilişkileri konusunda çok memnun kaldım. Kesinlikle deneyimli bir ekip, ayrıca yaratıcı çözümlerinden oldukça faydalandım.
    1 yıldan fazla önce
