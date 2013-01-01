Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn

Sia Moore has been telling a story of timelessness with an artistic perspective in its designs since 2009...

Sia Moore was founded by architect Banu Altay in 2009. Sia Moore, as an international brand, has offered its services to numerous high-level companies and exclusive people and successfully carried out consultancy, architectural and interior design, fit-out and turnkey projectsfor a diverse portfolio of structures all around the world. Sia Moore’s expertise lies in projects of different scales such as private palaces, mansions, parliamentary buildings, hotels and social spaces.

As Sia Moore rebuilds our modern culture, it dreams of a unique and timeless design and achieves that by creating functional and aesthetic interior spaces with sophisticated architectural touches.