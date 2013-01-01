Sia Moore Archıtecture Interıor Desıgn

Sia Moore has been telling a story of timelessness with an artistic perspective in its designs since 2009...
Sia Moore was founded by architect Banu Altay in 2009. Sia Moore, as an international brand, has offered its services to numerous high-level companies and exclusive people and successfully carried out consultancy, architectural and interior design, fit-out and turnkey projectsfor a diverse portfolio of structures all around the world. Sia Moore’s expertise lies in projects of different scales such as private palaces, mansions, parliamentary buildings, hotels and social spaces.
As Sia Moore rebuilds our modern culture, it dreams of a unique and timeless design and achieves that by creating functional and aesthetic interior spaces with sophisticated architectural touches.
- Hizmetler
- Mimari & İç Mimari Konsept Tasarım
- Mimari Proje
- Proje Danışmanlığı
- Shop-Drawing Projeler
- As-Built Projeler
- Anahtar Teslim İmalat & Montaj
- İhale Hazırlıkları
- Avan Projeler
- Mimari & İç Mimarı 3D modelleme
- Hepsini göster: 9 hizme
- Hizmet alanları
- Türkiye
- Katar
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Rusya
- Azerbaycan
- Birleşik Arap Emirliği
- Kuveyt
- Baku
- Suudi Arabistan
- İstanbul, Türkiye
- Hepsini göster: 11 hizmet alanı
- Şirket ödülleri
- Arabian Property Awards 2018-2019
- The 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business
- Mediterranean Enterprise Awards 2017
- Arabian Property Awards 2016-2017
- Best Business Leaders Awards 2015
- European Property Awards 2015-2016
- Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2015
- Middle East International Property Awards 2014 – 2015
- Arabian Property Awards 2014 – 2015
- European Property Awards 2013-2014
- Hepsini göster: 10 ödül
- Adres
-
Caddebostan Mah. Kantarcı Rıza Sokak No:2 D:19 Kadıköy
34728 İstanbul, Türkiye
Türkiye
+90-2166885510 siamoore.com