OFFICE Founded in İstanbul in 2002, Ulus Architects is a full service architectural design firm with demonstrated experience and breadth of skill in large scale projects as well as smaller specialized. Ulus Architects is based upon unique and solid a foundation with budget and project process control, proficient project management and architectural quality. Many top-quality projects including various educational facilities, offices, industrial and residential buildings, hotels, sport buildings, schools have been designed by Ulus Architects. PHILOSOPY Architecture is not only ‘’Art and Science of Designing’’ , nowadays architecture focused on eco-friendly, sustainable solutions and energy efficiency. Our design approach is based on provide a multi-disciplinary work; architectural, structural, mechanical and ecological design posses to work together with contractor, consultant and end user in each project. Architect has to manage that harmonic structure. Ulus Architects is understood that successful projects dont just happen. They are the result of a participatory planning and design process, which joins the client’s needs, objectives and facts together with the experience and ingenuity of Ulus Architects. We have been more focusing sustainability and energy efficiency on architectural design. Because according to our understanding of architecture, architecture can not be without nature. Selection of materials, structure, site plan, recyclable and reusable materials should be chosen carefully for each project. Cengiz ULUS, Msc.Architect (Founder)